Odisha logs 11% dip new Covid-19 cases

The coastal State has logged 154 new Covid-19 positive cases, an 11% dip in the last 24 hours from 17 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,52,472, the health authorities said on Friday.

One fresh fatality took the death toll to 8,441 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.25% continued to remain below 1% for almost two months.

Of the new infectees, 26 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 16.88% against the previous day’s 15.02 percent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 79. The district accounted for almost 52 percent of the new infections while 13 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 1,976 active Covid-19 cases while 10,42,002 patients including 166 on Thursday recovering from the disease.

As 154 samples gave positive results out of 59,733 samples tested on Wednesday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.25 percent against the previous day’s 0.36%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99% while active cases account for 0.18% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.07% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.29% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.1% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.84% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The state’s health authorities have so far administered 4,66,56,926 Covid-19 vaccine doses while 1,81,42,747 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. Around 59% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.