Odisha logged over three-fold spike in COVID-19 fatalities in 2nd wave: State reports 477 fresh infections, four deaths in last 24 hours

The second wave of the prevailing pandemic health crisis logged an exponential three-fold spike in fatalities as compared to the cumulative death toll logged in the first wave of the contagion last year, the health and family welfare officials said on Friday.

The state has reported 6,318 COVID deaths during the second wave till date against 1,876 the previous year. While an average of 66 deaths were reported in August, it was 61 in July and 42 in June. As many as 2,056 fatalities were registered in August while it was 1,903 in July, 1,272 in June and 737 in May, the officials added.

Meanwhile, the coastal State on Friday reported 477 new COVID-19 cases, a marginal decrease from yesterday’s 602 positive cases, taking the state’s tally to 10,26,953 while four fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,202, health officials said.

The state’s daily positivity rate (TPR) on Friday stands at 0.69% as 477 cases gave positive results out of 68,254 samples clinically tested in the last 24 hours. Yesterday the State had logged 0.80% TPR.

Khurda district of which Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest 200 fresh infections, followed by Cuttack (62).

Khurda and Cuttack districts together accounted for nearly 54.92 per cent of the new infections while as many as 8 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state now has 5,556 active COVID-19 cases while 10,13,142 patients including 559 on Thursday have so far recovered from the highly infectious disease.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 1.99 crore sample tests while the state’s positivity rate stands at 5.14 per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.65% while active cases account for 0.54% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.02% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.07% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

At least three revenue districts- Boudh (1), Nabarangpur (4), Gajapati and Nuapada (7) – are now on the verge of becoming COVID-free accounting for single-digit active cases. The Covid hot spot Khordha district with 2,465 active cases is currently in the yellow zone.