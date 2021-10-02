Odisha GST collection grows 48% to Rs 3325 crore in September

The Goods and services tax (GST) collected in September rose to Rs 3325.94 crore, which is 48 per cent higher than in the same period a year ago. The last year’s GST collection during September was to the tune of Rs 2383.99 crore.

The growth rate of 48%, according to officials, is also the highest amongst all the major states of the country.

The constant increase in the collection in recent months indicates the fact that the economy is recovering at a fast pace in the State. The economic activities had borne the brunt due to the COVID-19 situation last year. The State is on the path of economic revival and the increasing GST collection is a clear indicator of it.

It may be noted here that the state recorded a GST collection of Rs 2,348.28 crore in August last year as against over 3,000 crores this year- recording a 41% rise.

The progressive GST collection till September 2021 is Rs. 20303.86 crores against Rs. 12272.98 crore till September 2020 with a growth of 65.44%. The corresponding collection till September 2019 was Rs. 15026.08 crore.

The collection of OGST during the month of September ’21 is Rs. 929.68 crores against a collection of Rs. 631.08 crore during September ‘20 recording a growth of 48%.

The progressive collection of GST up to September ’21 is Rs.5766.43 crore against a collection of Rs. 3671.45 crore up to September ’20 recording a progressive growth of 57.06%.The corresponding figure till September’19 was Rs. 4332.49 crore.

There is also a collection of Rs.772.93 crore in CGST, 996.48 crores in IGST and 626.85 crores in Cess during September ’21 recording a growth of 55.46% in CGST, 30.56% in IGST & 27.28 % in Cess over September ’20 respectively.

The total collection of VAT (Petrol and Liquor) is Rs. 807.81 crores during September 21 as against Rs. 577.27 crore during September 20 with a growth rate of 40 %.