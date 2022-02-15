Odisha Governor releases books authored by Khordha Collector

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Monday released two books authored by Khordha district collector and writer Sangram Keshari Mohapatra.

‘My first thirty-five years’- English translated work of the autobiography of Sitakant Mahapatra, recipient of Jnanpith and Padma Bhushan, was released by Governor while the bureaucrat-turned-writer Mohapatra’s ‘Gaaon re sehi sabu dina’ (memory of village life) was also released today in a simple function.

Mohapatra had earlier authored ‘Sundargarh diary’ during his stint as Jagatsinghpur Collector. Besides, he has authored five compilations of short stories, a novel, two tribal poetry compilations, which were widely acclaimed in literary circles.