Light to moderate rain may occur across Odisha over the next three days as a low-pressure area formed over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh on Tuesday, according to the Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC), Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), here.

Models indicated that the system was likely to move in a north-northwestwardly direction till July 30 causing light to moderate rain over many places over the state, Dr. S.C.Sahu, Director of CEC, said.

There was a likelihood of the system changing its direction from westwards to southwestwards from July 30, he said.

The districts which might experience increased rainfall between July 30 and August 3 were Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Jharsuguda, Balangir, and Nuapada, Dr. Sahu said.