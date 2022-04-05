Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Bhubaneshwar / Odisha: Four districts become COVID-19 free

Odisha: Four districts become COVID-19 free

The State now has 261 active cases while Kalahandi, Koraput, Keonjhar and Nayagarh districts have turned Coronavirus-free with no active case, said health officials.

Statesman News Service | Bhubaneswar | April 5, 2022 1:17 pm

Odisha, Covid, free

Image credit: IANS

Odisha on Tuesday reported 15 more COVID-19 cases, which took the caseload to 12,87,757, while the death toll remained unchanged at 9,121 for the fifth day in a row with no report of any fresh fatality, the health department said.

The state had logged 5 cases and zero fatality on Monday while today’s test positivity rate stayed at 0.08%.

The State now has 261 active cases while Kalahandi, Koraput, Keonjhar and Nayagarh districts have turned Coronavirus-free with no active case, said health officials.

A total of 2 children were among the newly infected, the health department bulletin said, adding that 16,859 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated adding that 25 districts did not report any infection.

The cumulative COVID-19 caseload rose to 12,87,757, including 12,78,322 recoveries as 52 patients recovered in the previous day.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.26% while active cases (298) account for 0.02% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.44% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.02% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.63% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.88% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,39,67,155 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,90,70,918 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 9,24,718 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Around 94% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

India registers 795 fresh Covid infections, cases fall below 1000 mark for second day
India reports 913 Covid cases, fall below 1000 mark after 715 days
Odisha logs lowest single-day COVID-19 cases since April 2020