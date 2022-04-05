Odisha: Four districts become COVID-19 free

Odisha on Tuesday reported 15 more COVID-19 cases, which took the caseload to 12,87,757, while the death toll remained unchanged at 9,121 for the fifth day in a row with no report of any fresh fatality, the health department said.

The state had logged 5 cases and zero fatality on Monday while today’s test positivity rate stayed at 0.08%.

The State now has 261 active cases while Kalahandi, Koraput, Keonjhar and Nayagarh districts have turned Coronavirus-free with no active case, said health officials.

A total of 2 children were among the newly infected, the health department bulletin said, adding that 16,859 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated adding that 25 districts did not report any infection.

The cumulative COVID-19 caseload rose to 12,87,757, including 12,78,322 recoveries as 52 patients recovered in the previous day.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.26% while active cases (298) account for 0.02% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.44% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.02% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.63% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.88% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,39,67,155 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,90,70,918 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 9,24,718 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Around 94% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.