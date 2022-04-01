Odisha food security beneficiaries to get additional rice for six months

In a social security initiative for people living on the fringe, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced the government’s decision to extend distribution of additional 5 kilograms of rice per month free of cost to beneficiaries of the State Food Security Scheme for next six months.

It’s pertinent to note here that here the benefit of 5 KG free rice was earlier extended for the beneficiaries of SFSS from December 2021 to March 2022.

As per the government’s decision, each beneficiary of the State Food Security Scheme will be entitled to get an additional 5 Kilograms of rice from the allotment month of April 2022 to September 2022. Currently, as many as 8,09 lakh beneficiaries in the State are covered under the State Food Security Scheme.

To meet the additional requirement, 24,270 tonnes of rice will be supplied from the State pool with an expenditure of Rs. 91.70 crore from the State’s own fund.

This will facilitate beneficiaries enrolled in the State Food Security Scheme to remain at par with beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act.