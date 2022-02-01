Odisha extends fiscal subsidy to electric vehicle buyers

The Odisha government has decided to extend the fiscal subsidy to electric vehicle (EV) buyers for all categories of EVs up to 31 December 2025 in accordance with the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021.

The government’s move to provide subsidies is intended at encouraging more and more people to go for battery-operated vehicles to reduce carbon emissions from petrol and diesel-operated vehicles.

For two-wheeler electric vehicles, 15% of the cost of the vehicle or a maximum of Rs 5,000 will be provided as a subsidy. For three-wheeler electric vehicles, 15% of the vehicle cost or Rs 10,000 will be given as a subsidy. To four-wheeler electric vehicle buyers, the subsidy will be 15% of the vehicle cost or a maximum of Rs 50,000.

The subsidy is applicable with effect from 1 September 1 and the amount will be credited to bank accounts of beneficiaries by the concerned Regional Transport Office where the vehicle is registered or will be registered.

The State Transport Authority (STA) with the help of the National Informatics Centre or Odisha Computer Application Centre will develop a dedicated portal to monitor information relating to EV sales, crediting of purchase incentives, subsidy on loans for the purchase of EV.

Currently, Odisha has a total fleet of 4,831 electric vehicles (EVs) on road. As the EVs are few and far, the state currently accounts for 18 EV charging stations at present.

To reduce the rapid global temperature, which has been a concern for everyone for the last few decades; it is now necessary to reduce the emissions caused by different categories of vehicles plying on the road using the traditional fossil fuels since they contribute a lot to climate change.

It is high time to reduce such emissions by reducing the use of such traditional fuel and accelerating the pace of adoption of electric vehicles, said STA officials.