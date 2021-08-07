Odisha DGP honours subordinates for meritorious service

Odisha Director General of Police Abhay on Friday DGP gave away DGP’s ‘Commendation Rolls’ to ministerial officers and police personnel for their meritorious services in the year 2020-21 in an investiture ceremony held at the Cuttack police headquarters.

While ministerial officers were recognized for meritorious service, six police personnel were conferred commendation rolls. Among those honoured for excellent service track record includes three establishment officers- Manas Ranjan Mohanty, Debi Prasad Mishra, and Sudarshan Dash.