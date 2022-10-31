Odisha: Covid on downward trajectory

The State recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases on Monday against yesterday’s 31 at 0.23% test positivity rate (TPR), said health and family welfare department officials.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 13,36,132, a bulletin issued by the department said, adding that Puri district with 4 cases topped the daily Covid tally.

Three districts- Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal and Malkangiri – turned Covid-free on Monday with no active cases.

The death toll remained static at 9,203 as one fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far. A total of 40 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

There are now 255 active cases, of which 67 are in Sundargarh district and 27 in Cuttack district, according to the bulletin.

The test positivity rate was 0.23 per cent as the cases were detected out of 6,363 samples tested. A total of two children were among the new patients.

The State’s share is 3.01% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.39% of India’s total active cases.

The number of cured patients account for 3.03% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.74% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. The new positive cases were reported from 9 districts of the State while the remaining 21 districts did not report any cases.