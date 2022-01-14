Odisha: COVID caseload crosses 10,000 mark for 2nd day in a row

The State continues to reel under COVID-19 3rd wave with the daily caseload breaching 10,000-mark for the second day in a row as 10,273 new infections, including 1,065 cases from 0 to 18 years age group, and four deaths were reported in the last 24 hours at 13.56% test positivity rate.

The disconcerting feature of today’s Covid trajectory lies in the fact that the test positivity rate is on an upswing on a daily basis.

The new infections pushed the cumulative tally to 11,11,879 while 170 cases of Omicron mutant variants have been detected in the State so far. Khordha district reported a maximum of 3,496 cases, followed by Sundergarh (1049), Cuttack (844), and Sambalpur (529).

All the 30 districts in the State currently have active cases while Khordha, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, and Cuttack with over 2,000 active cases are placed in the red zone. Four other districts with above 1,000 active cases are bracketed in the yellow zone category.

The state currently has 53,173 active COVID-19 cases while 10,50,179 patients including 1,447 on Thursday recovering from the disease.

As 10,273 samples gave positive results out of 75,731 samples tested on Thursday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 13.56 percent against the previous day’s 12.40%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 94.45% while active cases account for 4.78% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 4.18% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.02% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The state’s health authorities have so far administered 5,34,72,588 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,24,96,721 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 1,29,725 have so far received booster or precaution doses so far. Over 72% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.