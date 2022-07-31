Odisha: COVID-19 positivity rate surpasses 5%

The coastal State on Sunday saw a marginal increase in Covid-19 cases with the detection of 1,029 new cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 13,13,145, the health department said in a bulletin.

The test positivity rate however marginally increased to 5.15 per cent from 4.62% percent, while 175 in the 0-18 year age group are among the new infectees, informed the bulletin.

The Covid-19 toll rose to 9,140 with two fresh fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three more Covid patients had died due to comorbidities so far, it said. The active Covid-19 cases climbed to 6,608.

As many as 1,051 more people recuperated from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,97,344, it added.

Sundargarh district reported the highest number of 222 infections, followed by 173 in Khurda and 93 in Sambalpur district.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 41.63% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.05% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. The new positive cases were reported from 27 districts of the State while the remaining three districts did not report any cases.