Odisha Congress questions Naveen’s silence over monetisation

Congress will not allow the Modi government to sell or lease out the national property to his select corporate friends charged All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders Mohan Prakash and Dr. A Chella Kumar.

Coming down heavily on PM Narendra Modi over the monetization proposal, the AICC leaders alleged that it is the biggest scam tailored to benefit ‘friends’ like Adani and Ambani.

Assets belong to the people of the country, they have been created over the last seven decades and are paying dividends to the government as well as providing jobs to millions of people, said Mohan Prakash.

Neither the parliament nor the person of the country or any state government was consulted, he added.

He listed out each sector– railways, airports, highways, telecom, etc and the amount of money and jobs provided by each one of them.

These assets are not the private property of an individual and cannot be sold or leased out, he charged.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik alleged that the game plan is to benefit the two percent rich in this country at the expense of the 98 percent poor.

Was CM Naveen Patnaik consulted and has he approved of monetization of Paradip Port, Biju Patnaik International Airport, and other assets in Odisha, questioned the Congress leaders while questioning the CM’s silence over the matter.

The regional party will fail to safeguard the interest of the people, if it continues to support the BJP, led central government on such matters, they quipped.