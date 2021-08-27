Odisha Congress alleges doublespeak by BJP, BJD on caste survey

The state Congress denounced the BJP and BJD for raising the caste-based census issue alleging that the two parties were doing so to hoodwink people.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, Congress spokesperson and former minister Ganeswar Behera said in 2010 the BJP had demanded caste-based census, and in meetings chaired by Union Minister Rajnath Singh in 2018 as, well 2021 the decision was taken to do the caste census. There are several recommendations of the standing committee in this regard.

But the BJP sat over it and now seems to be backtracking, he alleged.

It is Congress that initiated the process by way of the SECC quota in 2011 and reservation of 27 percent in educational institutions, he said.

The Niti Ayog found fault with the SECC list and stalled the process, he charged.

The BJP is against the interest of the backward, he alleged.

Similarly, the BJD in Odisha which has become subservient to the BJP has also lost its moral right to demand a caste-based census, chided Behera.

Why did it not implement reservation in educational institutions in Odisha, he questioned while daring CM Naveen Patnaik to lead an all-party delegation to the PM just as his Bihar counterpart had done.

Mr. Naveen Patnaik knows the game plan of the BJP and is one with the saffron party in denying reservation for backward or dispensing with the 50 percent ceiling, he is shedding crocodile tears to try and keep the OBC vote bank, alleged Behera.