Odisha: CM warns of complete lockdown amid reports of COVID protocol violation

Amidst reports of COVID-19 protocol going for a toss with overcrowding in public places in various parts, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday issued a warning of the return of stringent complete lockdown restrictions if the violators do not mend their ways.

The State is battling with the COVID while bringing out a judicious balance in life and livelihood. Though unlock has been initiated, the COVID threat very much persists. Thus, people should not take things for granted and ought to behave with a sense of responsibility by showing the Covid appropriate behavior, Patnaik observed yesterday in a video address.

In the event people will continue to violate the COVID protocol, the State government may be compelled to reinforce the lockdown, CM warned.

Advising people, not too crowding marketplaces that may lead to the surge in positive cases, Patnaik said the other States have witnessed a spike in cases following overcrowding and non-maintenance of social distancing.

“We have started gradual unlocking to save the livelihood of people. However, it has been observed that at many places people are overcrowded. If we notice that COVID appropriate behaviour is being disregarded, the State will impose complete lockdown once again,” CM Naveen Patnaik said today evening.

The third wave of COVID-19 has been reported in some countries. In India, some States have reported a surge in cases recently. The threat of a third wave in Odisha may not be entirely ruled out.

Odisha has tackled the second wave of COVID in an effective way than some of the other States. There has been an improvement in the COVID situation in the State due to the dedicated endeavour of doctors and healthcare workers. We must have to pay respect to their sacrifice by adhering to COVID guidelines, CM concluded.