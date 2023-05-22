Odisha CM inducts 3 more ministers into Cabinet

In a minor reshuffle following the resignation of two ministers last week, the Odisha Cabinet on Monday got three new ministers with Governor Ganeshi Lal administering the oath of office and secrecy to them at a ceremony at the Lok Seva Bhavan, according to an official document.

Senior BJD lawmakers Bikram Keshari Arukha, Sundam Marndi and Sarapda Prasad Nayak took oath as ministers in the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Cabinet.

Governor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office and secrecy to the three Cabinet ministers at a function held at the convention centre on the premises of Lok Seva Bhavan here in the presence of the CM.

Bhanjanagar MLA Bikram Keshari Arukha had earlier on 12 May resigned as the speaker of the assembly. Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak and Bangiriposi MLA Sudam Marandi who were sworn in had earlier officiated as ministers.

Last week, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and Labour Minister Srikant Sahu resigned.

No appointment was also made in place of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, who was assassinated in January. With the induction of new ministers, the Odisha’s Council of Ministers now has 22 ministers.

The additional charge of School Mass Education, and Labour departments was given to Revenue Minister Pramila Mallick. Earlier, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari was given the additional charge of the Health and Family Welfare Department.