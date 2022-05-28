Odisha CM inaugurates cyber security operation centre

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a state-of-the-art Next Generation Cyber Security Operation Centre (CSOC) as part of the government’s resolve the cyber security mechanism in the State.

The centre will help protect data, applications and ICT infrastructure of the state from security threats.

The CSOC has been set up by the state Electronics & IT Department & Odisha Computer Application Centre.

The system is fully automated and will help government information and data from possible threats by hackers.

It is an independent infrastructure and more IT setups can be integrated in future.

The features like Bug Bounty, Real-time threat intelligence feed, independent scalable infrastructure etc make it unique across the country in government space, said official sources.

During the day the Chief Minister Patnaik on Friday also launched the manufacturing of Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kit facility at Infocity.

These kits can be delivered to any part of Odisha in 24 hours. It will cater to the demand of quick antigen test kits in the state.

Odisha based Bio-Tech Farm IMGENEX will produce the Kits. This is the first diagnostic kit manufacturing facility in the entire eastern India, said officials.

IMGENEX India Private Ltd is a biotech farm in India that is producing recombinant proteins and antibodies used for research in diseases like cancer, arthritis, psoriasis, and other infectious diseases.

The CM also inaugurated a three-storey parking facility at Nandankanan Zoo on Friday.

The building has 5600 square meters on each floor and can accommodate 583 cars on each floor. Two thousand two wheelers can be parked.

The government has drawn up an ambitious plan of making Nandankanan a world class zoo. The development plan and vision document for the next 20 years has been prepared.

Nandankanan is famous for being the most natural zoo as it has carved out of the Chandaka Forest and quite a few times wild animals including a tiger had jumped into the zoo in search of mates. The zoo is also well known for its white tigers, species of crocodiles etc.

The traffic and parking related issues have been waiting to be addressed since decades. The government has planned a flyover from a busy junction of the city to the zoo.