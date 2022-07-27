Odisha clocks 78% rise in new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

The coastal State on Wednesday recorded a steep spike of 78% Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with the detection of 1,174 new cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 13,09,085, the health department said in a bulletin.

The test positivity rate however decreased to 5.46 per cent from 3.68 percent, while 155 in the 0-18 year age group are among the new infectees, informed the bulletin.

The Covid-19 toll increased to 9,136 with a fresh fatality reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three more Covid patients had died due to comorbidities so far, it said. The active Covid-19 cases climbed to 7,054.

As many as 1,216 more people recuperated from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,92,885, it added.

Khurda district reported the highest number of 316 infections, followed by 261 in Sundargarh and 89 in Sambalpur district.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 44.17% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.04% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. The new positive cases were reported from all the 30 districts of the State.