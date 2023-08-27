Odisha: Chief Justice disapproves interrogation of children

The Orissa High Court Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra deprecated the practice of interrogation in cases involving children in conflict with law and said that instead of interrogation the investigating agencies should have conversation with the children.

The Chief Justice speaking at a one-day State Level Consultation to explore the possible ways of effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015 urged the Judicial Officers and the functionaries under the Juvenile Justice Legislature to be sensitive in dealing with the children.

He also emphasized on the need for a homely environment for the children in conflict with law instead of custodial measures.

“Such deliberations would lead to effective solutions for children in conflict with law and in need of care and protection. There is the need for prompt response to the problems involving children,” Justice Debabrata Dash, Judge and Chairperson, Juvenile Justice Committee, Orissa High Court said.

There is the need for diversion from traditional methods and discussion on prevention, non-custodial alternatives, rehabilitation and restorative practices and right of children to fair trial. He stressed upon the need of counseling and psycho-social support to the deprived children,” William Hanlon Jr, Chief of Field Office for Odisha, UNICEF said.

The Consultation was attended among others by the Principal Magistrates of Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs), Secretaries of District Legal Services Authorities, representatives of Special Juvenile Police Units, the District Child Programme Officers and Superintendents of Observation Homes, Orissa State Child Protection Society, representatives of Women and child welfare department and UNICEF and members from Civil Society Organizations also attended the consultation.