Odisha-Chhattisgarh police resolve to curb LWE, drug menace

Odisha police and its Chhattisgarh counterparts on Tuesday resolved to work in joint synergy to intensify the crackdown on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and drug menace.

The video conference meeting attended among others by Odisha Director General of Police and Chhattisgarh Additional Director General of Police (Operation) discussed thread and bare the ways and means to combat the twin menace of LWE and drugs, affecting both the neighbouring States.

The modalities for joint operations and further cooperation between both the States were elaborately discussed and were finalized in the high level meeting, said a senior official of Odisha police.

Besides the DGP, the Director Intelligence, ADGP Criminal Investigation Department-Crime Branch, IGP (Operation), DIG Special Task Force, DIG Special Intelligence Wing and Superintendents of police of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada districts also attended the meeting.