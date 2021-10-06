Odisha Athletes Excel In Under-23 National Athletics Championships

Eight athletes from the Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics High-Performance Centre (HPC) based at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar registered a total of 11 Personal Best (PB) timings at the Under-23 National Athletics Championships in New Delhi last week.

MD Alamgair Hossain in the 400m, Moumita Mondal in the 100m hurdles and Swadhin Majhi in the High Jump returned with bronze medals, capping off a memorable season for athletes from the HPC.

At the Open Nationals in Warangal preceding this competition, Amlan Borgohain had won Gold in the 200m and Silver in the 100m, also with PBs of 20.75 seconds and 10.34 seconds respectively. The performances in New Delhi further underlined Head Coach James Hillier’s vision of creating a program that allows athletes to make steady progress up the ranks.

“I was most impressed by how well the athletes prepared and how calm they were under performance pressure,” says Hillier.

“Athletics is about the right performance at the right time and for them all to peak and get PBs at the nationals was so pleasing for me. I feel that we are always the best-prepared athletes at the various competitions we compete in with a physio, a nutritionist and a performance mindset expert at hand to guide our athletes before and after races.”

Among the medal winners, Hossain produced the most remarkable sequence of results at the competition. Starting with 48.13 seconds in the heats, he clocked 47.57 in the semifinals and 47.20 in the final, to register three consecutive PBs. MD, as he is called by his fellow athletes and the coaching staff, joined the HPC 18 months ago and has since improved his PB by well over a second.

Mondal was equally impressive and in fact led at the halfway point in her race, only to be beaten by more experienced athletes to the finish line. Her PB of 14.05 seconds in the final is also a considerable improvement on the 14.56 when she joined the HPC in April this year.

Majhi’s jump of 2.08 metres to pocket the bronze wasn’t just his PB but also a new Odisha state record.

Other athletes from the HPC, a collaboration between the Odisha Government and Reliance Foundation that began operations in 2019, also continued their impressive strides forward at the competition.

In the Long Jump, Sabita Toppo, who won Gold at the Junior Nationals in Guwahati earlier in the year, registered a PB of 5.85 metres to finish a creditable sixth, convincing Hillier she remains a “hugely bright prospect” for the future.

Graceson Jeeva, who won Silver at the Junior Federation Cup in Patiala in August in the 100m hurdles, was the youngest athlete in the field at just 18 and finished fifth with a PB of 14.73 seconds.