Odisha to adapt the PM Gati Shakti for seamless multimodal connectivity

In a run-up to the launch of PM Gati Shakti – National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity in Delhi today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a high-level meeting, held in Odisha under the Chairmanship of Minster Commerce and Transport Padmanabha Behera, expressed the resolve for integration of various infrastructure projects in the State

The meeting was attended by Bhupinder Singh Poonia MD, IPICOL and ED, IDCO in presence of P L Haranadh, Chairman Paradeep Port Trust and senior officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and NHAI.

The Minister reviewed various infrastructure projects in the State and suggested taking advantage of getting integrated with PM Gati Shaki – National Master Plan for seamless multimodal connectivity of integration of various infrastructure like roads, ports, aviation, energy, telecom etc.

so as to lower logistic cost for the manufacturing sector, allied sector and exports, ensure quick turnaround time, increasing competitiveness and help the goal of achieving 1 trillion dollar economy of the state of Chief Minister of OdishaNaveen Pattanaik.