Odisha: 8,000 schools poised for infra facelift

As part of its initiative to perk up the school education, the Odisha Government has decided to give facelift to 8,000 more government-run high schools in the 2nd phase of school transformation programme.

In the first phase, around 3,000 schools have been transformed in 30 districts. The transformed schools are well-equipped with audio-visual teaching aids, projectors in classrooms, new science laboratories and e-libraries.

The transformation has brought a sea of change in school ambience and has narrowed down the gap between private and a government school as far as imparting quality education and infrastructure is concerned, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said.

The State Government is intent on raising the qualitative standard of education. As part of the ongoing school transformation programme set in motion by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, as many as 8,000 schools are earmarked for revamp and renovation.

Side by Side with the infrastructure facelift and improvement of school ambience, the government will recruit qualified and trained teachers in a big way for raising the standard of classroom teaching. As many as 11,000 teachers will be recruited by the end of the current month. The appointment process is being given finishing touches now, he said.

The 2nd phase of the school transformation programme will get underway on 10 June from Jajpur district, he informed.