Odisha: 10 detained in a murder case

At least ten persons, all poachers, have been taken into custody as suspects a day after the gunning down of a forester in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) spreading over 2700 square kilometer in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

The suspected assailants were detained and are being interrogated, police said on Sunday.

It may be recalled here that the suspected poachers had allegedly shot dead the forester Mati Hansda, 45. The incident occurred when a team of forest department was carrying out patrolling inside Similipal sanctuary, an exchange of fire broke out between the forest department team and six armed poachers at Badachachran beat house on Friday night, the official said.

This is the second case of murder of forest personnel in less than a month in the STR. A forest guard Bimal Kumar Jena, 40, posted at Baunsakhala beat under Pithabata range in the core area of Similipal sanctuary was also shot dead by the poachers during patrolling on 22 May. Three assailants were arrested on murder charges in connection with the incident.

The forest officials said the poaching activity has been substantially curtailed in the STR due to the stepped up vigil by forest patrol squad. Of late, the desperate poachers have resorted to attacking the forest patrol. The attackers will be sternly dealt with, they said.