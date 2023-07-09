Odia migrant worker’s hands chopped off, NCST issues notice

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued notices to Gujart’s Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and Director Railway Protection Force on the alleged brutalities inflicted upon a young Odia migrant worker in the state.

The hands of the migrant worker of Kandhamal district were allegedly chopped off by miscreants in Mumbai while he was on way to Gujarat in search of work.

The barbaric incident came to light after 22-year-old Angad Mallick, native of Dahalapadi Sahi in Baliguda Notified Area Council (NAC), returned home with severed hands on 30 June, a petition filed by lawyer and activist Radhakanta Tripathy alleged.

The NCST has directed the CS, DGP, Director RPF to investigate into the unsavory incident and furnish ATR within 15 days.

“In case, the Commission does not receive reply within the stipulated time, the Commission may exercise the powers of Civil Courts conferred on it under Article 338-A of Constitution of India and issue summons for appearance in person or by a representative before the Commission,” the order stated.