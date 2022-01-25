Nine Odisha policemen to get police medals for gallantry

As many as 22 police personnel from Odisha have earned the coveted distinction of being conferred Police Medals on the occasion of Republic Day 2022.

While nine policemen will receive the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), two will receive the President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service and 11 will receive the Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service.

Among others, Rishikesh Dnyandeo Khilari, an officer of the Superintendent of police rank, will receive the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG).

Similarly, Prana Krushna Rout, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar, and Pradip Kumar Mohanty, Constable, Cuttack will receive the President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service.

Among others, Sanjay Kumar Kaushal, Inspector General Of Police, Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack Police will also receive the Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service.