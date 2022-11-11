The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sought Action Taken Reports (ATRs) from the Union Defence Ministry, District Collector and the Superintendent of Police of Balasore district within four weeks on the death of a marine fisherman near the Chandipur arms and ammunition testing range.

Acting on a petition filed by rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC issued notice and sought for the replies from the authorities concerned within four weeks.

A 35-year-old fisherman Kamal Lochan Majhi was killed and another sustained injury after being hit by splinters of an artillery shell fired from a Defence Establishment in Balasore district.

The fatal incident took place inside the prohibited area of Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE), a unit of DRDO at Chandipur. During sea fishing, the vessel had reportedly entered the prohibited zone, earmarked by the PXE.

The petitioner sought for the initiation of permanent measures to curb occurrence of such mishaps in future. He also demanded compensation to the family members of the deceased and the injured fisherman.