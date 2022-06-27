NHRC directs Govt to take steps on abuse of minors in short stay homes

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed the State’s Chief Secretary to initiate measures on the recommendation of the Special Rapporteur, on the issue of death and exploitation of children in Shelter homes in the State in general and in the Dhenkanal district in particular.

Disposing a petition filed by rights activist and lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy the NHRC passed the order seeking compliance of suggestive measures by the Special Rapporteur.

Tripathy had moved the apex rights panel alleging that a minor inmate Sambhunath Nayak was found dead on 2 July, 2019 in Laxminarayan Gurukul Ashram in Dhenkanal District. In the same district, in Good News India Shelter Home, located at Belatikri orphans, was running for years where minor children were living were sexually exploited besides other violation of legal provisions. Both the schools were running illegally, he alleged.

Earlier expressing serious concern over the report of Dhenkanal District Collector that the Children victims are not covered under Compensation Rules, the NHRC had directed the district administration to move an application immediately before concerned court through Prosecutor under Rule 7 of POCSO Rules, 2012, for compensation and to submit compliance report within a period of six weeks.

The Special Rapportour of Eastern Zone Dr. Vikas Aggarwal had later investigated the allegations.

Meanwhile, Tripathy alleged that the recommendations made by the Special Rapporteur have not been acted upon by the Government and no compensation has been paid to the victims.

“The enquiry report reveals that various actions have been taken against the private illegal school and it has been closed down. Charge sheets have been filed in Case No. 539/2018, dated 01.12.2018, u/s 354-A / 341 / 323/394/506/34 IPC r/w Sec. 10 of POCSO Act and in Case No. 537/2018 u/s 354(A) IPC r/w Sec. 10 POCSO Act. Application for compensation has been filed in the court. In view of such facts, no further intervention of the Commission is required”, NHRC ruled.

However, it is apparent that all such actions were taken only after the incident and no enquiry report or compliance report has been submitted till date on the recommendations of the Special Rapporteur.

Therefore, let direction be issued to the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Odisha to take action on the recommendation of the Special Rapporteur, the order concluded.