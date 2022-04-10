NHRC asks govt. to ensure social security entitlements for impoverished families

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the State Government to provide social security entitlements to around 2,000 families in Koraput and Keonjhar districts, who are still being denied of their rightful claim to the government’s poverty alleviation schemes.

“Disposing of as many as 1,902 cases pertaining to denial of social security entitlements, The NHRC after hearing sought for requisite action report in the matters by the concerned authorities within a period of six months from 28 March . Pending application, if any, be decided within 3 months from 28 March 2022”, the NHRC directed.

Rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy had earlier on 25 November last year filed 2,621 petitions before the National Human Rights Commission seeking redressal of grievances of common men regarding the unavailability of social welfare schemes and basic amenities in Koraput district and Keonjhar districts of Odisha.

The implementation of the Social Welfare Schemes is the sine-qua-non for the promotion and protection of the human rights of the common man in the country. Any delay or non-implementation results in a violation of the human rights of the applicants.

Out of the 1902 cases disposed of, 1,451 cases related to the Koraput district.

“The common people approached me to take up their cases free of cost. These impoverished people are residing in remote areas and are being deprived of welfare schemes and correction of records of rights by the revenue authorities in the Koraput District. In Keonjhar district the displaced people are yet to be fully rehabilitated”, the petitioner Tripathy said.

Koraput is the worst-hit district due to the displacement of people after independence. Though several projects are implemented, basic amenities elude the affected people.

People in the mineral-rich Keonjhar district still languish in poverty despite the fact that the district pays the highest royalty on mines. The District Mineral Funds are either underutilized or utilized for purposes not meant for the uplift of mining-affected people.