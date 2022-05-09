New Covid cases, positivity rate decline in Odisha

Registering downward trajectory in infections, Odisha on Monday logged 8 more coronavirus cases at 0.05% test positivity rate, while there was no new fatality for the 7th consecutive day, the health and family welfare department said.

Yesterday, as many as 71 new positive cases were reported with 64 school children in Rayagada district contracting the disease.

There are 161 active COVID-19 cases now and 7 more patients have recuperated from the disease, according to the health department bulletin.

The daily positivity rate was 0.05 per cent and two children were among the newly infected, it said, adding that 14,599 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The toll stood at 9,126 and these are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The tally rose to 12,88,210, including 12,78,870 recoveries, the bulletin added.

The State’s share is 2.99% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.65% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.01% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. Ten out of 30 districts of the State have so far turned Covid-free.