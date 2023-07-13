NALCO begins commercial sale of mechanized sow ingots

In an effort to further strengthen its product portfolio Navaratna Central Public Sector Enterprises National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), has started the commercial sale of mechanized sow ingots in the domestic market after successfully completing a series of trials in the past.

The 1st consignment of mechanized sows was formally flagged off by Amiya Kumar Swain, Executive Director(S&P) in the presence of senior officials at NALCO’s Smelter Plant at Angul.

It is pertinent to note here that the mechanized sows are free from dross and have larger surface area with a better surface finish, thereby ensuring consistent quality in products manufactured by the secondary industries which are mostly in the MSME sector. The product is available in 650 kg +/- 50 kg and will certainly be pivotal in meeting customer requirements in both Domestic as well as International Markets.

