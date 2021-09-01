NALCO-Australian delegation talks on business initiatives

A high-level Australian delegation led by Barry O’Farrell, High Commissioner of Australia to India, visited the National Aluminium Company (NALCO) office at Bhubaneswar and expressed optimism at strengthening Indo-Australian bilateral ties in the mining, energy, and mineral sector with thrust on aluminium.

The High Commissioner interacted with Chairman-cum-Managing Director Nalco Sridhar Patra. Other members of the Australian delegation included Mrs. Rowan Ainsworth, Consul General, Ms. Amy Keough, First Secretary, Australian High Commission and Mr. Partha Sen, Business Development Manager, Australian Trade & Investment Commission, Kolkata. Senior officers of Nalco were present.