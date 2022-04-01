Morning schools in Odisha from 2 April as mercury soars

The Odisha government has rescheduled the school timings to morning hours keeping in view the prevailing heat wave condition across the state, an official notification said.

In a letter to authorities, the School and Mass Education (SME) Department said the order would be applicable to all educational institutions like government schools, government-aided schools and privately-managed institutions to “mitigate” the heat wave situation in the state during the summer.

A searing heat wave engulfed some districts in the western parts of the state for the second consecutive day on Thursday as hot dry air intensified from the northwest, a Met official said.

Morning classes will be held for classes 1-8 from 6.30-10.30 am from 2 April. Students of classes 9-12 will attend school from 7-11.30 am, according to the SME Department.

The second spell of a sweltering heatwave in the summer prevailed at some places in Boudh, Bolangir, Bargarh, Kalahandi and Subarnapur districts, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

At least eight weather stations logged a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius or above. Titlagarh in Bolangir district recorded 42.2 degrees, the highest in the state.