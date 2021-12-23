Modi government run by corporate houses: Tikait

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait continued to castigate the union government saying it was run by a few corporate houses which are out to grab farmland at any cost.

Speaking at a function organised by a media house here, Tikait reacted to a question on whether he trusts Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said that “his government had failed to convince a section of the farmers on the farm laws”.

He is the PM but the government is run by a couple of companies, remarked the BKU leader.

In Gujarat land across 60 villages have been taken by companies where mango orchards have come up and people sitting in Mumbai own these orchards, he said adding that people are scared to raise their voice in the state. He said there is a need for a Gujarat Mukti Andolan.

Asserting that the farmers will continue to demand a Minimum Support Price (MSP) Guarantee Law’, Tikait said the successful almost year-long agitation was a ‘training’ for future movements.

Asked whether the ensuing elections in UP and Punjab had prompted the central government to backtrack on the three farm laws, the BKU leader said ‘we are not interested in the reason, we wanted the law to be withdrawn’ adding that the BKU will not join politics or fight elections.

Tikait rubbished the view that MSP for several farm produce will put a huge burden on the government exchequer. It is the corporate which spreads such talk because it is afraid of losing its grip.