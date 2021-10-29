Mobile school for PVTG launched in Odisha

An innovative initiative of mobile schools in a van for young children from Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) communities was launched in the State to prevent increasing dropout rate.

The initiative called ‘School Sanjog Programme’ is a joint collaboration between BGVS, Sikhyasandhan in partnership with UNICEF and State Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Caste Development Department.

It focuses on continued learning among children in PVTG areas, as an alternative to address the disruption in education, among children of classes I to V, during the pandemic and the areas lacking internet connectivity.

The online learning denied education to many children in PVTG areas, due to lack of access to smartphones or internet connection. Through the Mobile School Initiative, it is expected to reach out to children in PVTG communities and prevent school dropout.

The ‘Mobile School in a Van’ is designed to be visually appealing and are equipped with child-friendly learning material such as audio-visual equipment, Books for children from Classes I-V, Science Kits, Sports kits etc.

It is expected to reach out to 40,000 children of Classes I-V of PVTG communities in ten districts of Odisha (Keonjhar, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Kandhamal and Ganjam) and around 1000 villages.

The launch was attended by Minister Jagannath Saraka, Ms. Ranjana Chopra, Principal Secretary, ST&SC Dev. Dept, Monica O Neilson, Chief UNICEF, Lalita Patnaik of UNICEF, Prof. (Dr.) A. B. Ota, Director-cum-Spl. Secretary, SCSTRTI.

The field level partners of the programme are BGVS (Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti) and Siksha Sandhan, SOVA, Jagruti and Parivartan, Antordaya, Sevajagat.