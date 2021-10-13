Miscreants vandalize Congress Bhawan in Bhubaneswar

In what brings to fore the intraparty wrangling in the State’s Congress unit, the State headquarter office of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) popularly called Congress Bhawan was vandalized on Wednesday by a group of unidentified miscreants.

Though the miscreants are yet to be identified, it is being widely believed that the acts of vandalism were masterminded by factions in the party who were opposed to the style of functioning of Youth Congress President, Smruti Ranjan Lenka.

The troublemakers barged their way into the OPCC office and ransacked the office furniture, tables. A police complaint has been registered in this connection. Further investigation of the matter is underway, police said.