Mega crypto-ponzi scam: Lookout circular issued against 3

The Bureau of Immigration has issued a lookout circular against three fraudsters for their alleged involvement in the Rs 1,000 crore crypto-ponzi scam.

The crypto scam was recently busted by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch with the arrest of three persons.

The Bureau of Immigration after receiving the request of EOW Odisha had earlier issued the lookout circular against David Gez, 32, a Hungarian national, who headed the mega Crypto-Ponzi scam.

Three accused persons, against whom lookout circulars have been issued, are Krishna Kumar (Hanumangarh, Rajasthan), Anil Kumar (Sri-Ganganagar, Rajasthan), Bhoora Ram (Nagaur, Rajasthan), said an official on Sunday.

The ponzi scheme had an enrolment of more than 2 lakh members in the states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Assam. All of them were later deceived after being lured by the hefty return of their investment.