Coal crisis: Delhi CM says situation ‘grave’, Raj CM terms it as national crisis

Amid the heatwave conditions, several states in the country were today grappling with power crisis due to the shortage of coal in the thermal power stations, even as the Centre asserted that there is no shortage of coal in the country.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today termed power shortage

as a national crisis and accused the Central government of failing to supply adequate coal to states to generate sufficient electricity.

Raising the alarm over the ongoing coal crisis, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain today said there was a severe coal crisis across the country and many places have just one day of reserve left.

Jain said, “No (power) backup (is there)… (the) coal backup should be for over 21 days, but at many power plants, less than a day’s (stock) is left”.

“If electricity is being produced, and we keep getting it, there’s no issue.

But if the power plant shuts down it will be problematic (in Delhi)…There’s a coal

shortage in the country,” said Jain in a media briefing, a day after he held an emergency meeting over the issue,” the Delhi Power Minister added.

In a tweet in Hindi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “There is a huge shortage of power in the country. So far we have managed it somehow in Delhi. The situation is very grave in the whole of India. Together we soon need to find its solution. Quick, concrete steps are required to tackle this problem.”

The Delhi Power Minister held an emergency meeting on Thursday over

the issue and wrote to the Centre requesting it to ensure adequate coal availability to power plants supplying electricity to Delhi.

“Due to disruption of power supply from Dadri-II and Unchahar power

stations, there may be a problem in 24-hour power supply to many essential

institutions, including Delhi Metro and Delhi government hospitals,” the

government said in a statement on Thursday.

With severe heatwave conditions leading to upscaled demand for power in the country, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India today informed that coal received from imports is being pushed to priority sectors at a fast pace.

Talking to a news agency today, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India

Director (Operations and BD), N Srinivas spoke on the coal supply situation in

India and said, “Whatever amount of coal is being imported and reaching Indian ports, we are moving it to priority sectors.”

“In the Western dedicated freight corridor, the whole movement of the coal supply chain is from ports to the plants which are mainly based in northern India. Imported coal, coming to Mudra or Kandla ports, is moving at a fast forward pace and we have given very clear instructions that this product has to move

on priority. So, coal supply is moving forward on priority,” Srinivas said.

“The train wagons are transporting coal running at a speed of around 100 kmph.

You see that this is an automatic section. These goods train ensure definite transit assurance,” he further added.

The official added, “We are now also moving at such a fast pace, particularly

ports near power plants of Dadri, Jhajjar other Rajasthan area. The transit time

has been reduced. Wherever there is coal shortage, we will ensure that coal supply is available. We will be able to move it fast and ensure that no power plant is shut down.”

Amid power cuts in various states, the government-owned NTPC Ltd said

on Friday that all six units of Dadri and five units of Unchahar are running at full capacity.

The NTPC, in a statement, said: “All six units of Dadri and five units of

Unchahar are running at full capacity and receiving regular coal supplies.

Present stock is 140000 MT and 95000 MT respectively and import coal supplies are also in pipeline.”

It said: “Currently, Unchahar and Dadri stations are declaring more than

100 per cent rated capacity to the grid. All their units are running at full load

except Unchahar Unit#1, which is under annual planned overhaul.”

The power ministry said due to intense heat, the demand met during the

April 2022, upto April 28, till 14:50 hrs has increased by 12.1 to 204.653 GW

from 182.559 GW during same period previous year.

On Thursday, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said the thermal power plants (TPPs)

have 21-22 million tonnes of coal which will last for 10 days.

“The thermal power plants hold 21-22 million tonnes of coal which are

enough for 10 days and replenishment is done daily,” Joshi said.

Due to severe heatwave across the country, power demand has gone up rapidly in recent days.

The Power Ministry said on April 26: “The maximum all-India power demand

met is 201.066 GW at 14:51 hours. It has surpassed last year’s maximum

demand met of 200.539 GW which occurred on July 7. The rising power

demand reflects the economic growth of the country.”

The Minister reviewed mining operations and coal offtake from eastern coal fields

and appreciated the hard work of coal miners to fulfil energy demands of the nation, and urged them to further scale up production and dispatch.

“In a review meeting with CMD of @CCLRanchi and other senior officials.

Carried out detailed discussion on further increasing coal production and offtake

from CCL. Also worked out ways to free land from all encumbrances, with the

help of State administration,” Joshi tweeted.

The government had said on Wednesday that there is appropriate amount of

coal stock in the country and there is no need to panic.

Joshi said: “The country has enough coal stock. The thermal power plants have

more than nine days’ coal stock, and the situation is reviewed each day.”

He said the coal stocks are sufficient in the country and there is no need to panic.