Maoist ammunition dump busted in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Odisha police have busted an ammunition dump suspected to have been used by the Maoists for illegal manufacturing and repair of weapons in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected Malkangiri district.

“Yesterday, on the basis of specific information received, an intensive search and area domination was conducted by Malkangiri Police in the general area of Swabhiman Anchal, under Jodambo Police Station jurisdiction bordering to Andhra-Odisha, resulting in uncovering of one major Maoist dump near jungle area of village Maribeda”, according to a release issued by Malkangiri police on Saturday

This has led to the recovery and seizure of large quantities of Explosives, Machinery, and other incriminating articles. It is suspected that these articles were intended to make Improvised Explosive Devices and to target civilians and police forces.

This Maoist dump contained one Generator, Codex wire, and six electrical detonators, Electric wire, etc. The codex wire had been kept with multiple knots with a view to multiplying its blasting power.

“This is a major jolt to the subversive designs of Maoists in this area. We are suspecting that these explosives belonged to the Maoist cadres of AOBSZC and they were intended to be used against innocent civilians and security forces to carry out their subversive, anti-national activities. In the wake of recovery, further combing and search operations are going on in this area”, said Malkangiri Superintendent of Police, Prahlad Sahai Meena.