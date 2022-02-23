Man running drug racket on luxury car arrested

A man running a drug racket on a luxury car was taken into on Wednesday with the Special Task Force (STF) Odisha police confiscating cannabis, valued at over Rs 12 lakh from Fategarh police station jurisdiction in Nayagarh district from the drug peddler.

Acting on a tipoff, the suspected drug peddler, Gagan Behera was arrested and cannabis locally called ganja weighing 116 kilograms stashed in a luxury car was seized.

The arrested drug peddler booked under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is being interrogated as he is suspected to be the kingpin of the drug peddling racket, STF said

Since 2020, STF in the special drive against narcotic drugs has seized more than 49 Kg of brown sugar and more than 90 quintals of cannabis and arrested about 125 drug peddlers.