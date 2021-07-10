The Lokayukta in Odisha gave a clean chit to principal secretary Bishnupada Sethi in a case relating to alleged wrongful reimbursement of medical bills and receiving bonus during his tenure in Odisha State Co-operative Bank (OSCB).

The Lokayukta went on to laud Sethi for having returned the said amount to the bank and asked the government to consider reimburse the medical bills as per rules.

The order issued on Friday came as a big relief to administrative circles here.

With regards to the bonus issue, the Lokayukta stated that “Sethi clearly became entitled to receive bonus under section 56 (2)(f) of the Odisha Cooperative Societies Act. Therefore the allegation that by misusing his office he had illegally received a bonus from the OSCB is without any foundation”.

The Lokayukta has cited the findings of the Director of Inquiry appointed by it to go into details about these two allegations leveled against Bishnupada.

The Director of Inquiry in its observation stated, “Sethi has admitted that he was Management in-charge of the OSCB from 06.02.2013 to 28.07.2015. He has also admitted to having reimbursed a sum of Rs. 3,27,000/- on three occasions towards medical expenses for the treatment of his father and wife.

The bills were reimbursed from the fund of the bank after obtaining permission from the government. As a gesture of goodwill, he had returned the entire amount to OSCB in June 2021.