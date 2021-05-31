With no letup in the consistent surge in Covid cases, the Odisha government on Sunday extended the lockdown till 17 June to break the chain of virus infections across the State, said Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra.

The current phase of lockdown enforced from 18 May has been extended to 17 June keeping in view the fact that COVID situation is yet to be brought under control in the State. Earlier the government had clamped the lockdown on 5 May till 19 May.

The restrictions that were clamped in the first two phases of lockdown will remain in force. The weekend shutdown will also be enforced during the extended phase of the lockdown, he said.

There shall be Lockdown throughout the State with effect from 5 am from June 1 (Tuesday) till 5 am of June 17 (Thursday). There shall be complete shutdown on Weekends from 6 pm of Fridays till 5 am of Mondays. The lockdown is primarily aimed at restricting the movement of persons. Movement of goods and goods carriers shall not be affected by the lockdown,” the Special Relief Commissioner’s notification stated.

There will be relaxation of six hours from 6 am till 1 pm in Nuapada, Gajapati and Sundargarh in view of decline in the covid positive cases in these districts.

The State has consistently been logging over 10,000 cases daily in May. The sole comforting development however lies in the fact that the test positivity rate which hovered around 20-24 per cent in the first week of May has currently dipped to 14 percent. However the situation in Khordha, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Boudh, Puri and Jajpur districts continues to be grim reporting above 20% test positivity rate