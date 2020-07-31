Bhubaneswar today logged a high proportion of local contact cases of COVID-19 pandemic much to the worry of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

Of the 105 new infections, 46 were local contact cases diagnosed during the past 24 hours. This is the biggest single day spike of local contact cases in the capital city.

The densely-populated slum clusters witnessed fresh infections today. A total of 16 infections were detected from six of slums while 59 cases were detected from quarantine centres, BMC officials said.

Two health professionals from a government-run hospital tested positive, while two private hospitals accounted for one positive case each.

The city’s tally currently stands at 2,607. A total of 1,251 are active cases while 1,339 have recovered from the contagion till date. 15 patients from the city have succumbed to infections