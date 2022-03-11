Kidney diseases rising in Odisha

Odisha is witnessing steady rise in chronic kidney ailments, more than the national average in a cause of bother for health managers.

Though the exact data is not available, various studies show the prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is around 10-14% which is more than our national average, said Head and Assistant Professor of Nephrology Department, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Dr Sandip Kumar Panda.

Moreover, there are some areas in our state where the prevalence of kidney disease is near about 20% and they are called Chronic Kidney Disease hotspots, said Dr. Panda while speaking on the occasion of the celebration of World Kidney Day (WKD) here today.

The current global kidney disease burden is near about 10% of the population and India is no exception. At present in India more than 100 million people are suffering from kidney disease. In the current scenario Worldwide Diabetes Mellitus is the leading cause of renal failure followed by hypertension. But in recent years more and more young non-diabetic and non-hypertensive patients are developing kidney disease.

Controlling blood pressure, controlling diabetes, drinking enough water, avoiding smoking, avoiding unnecessary medications and undergoing early medical check-up in case of problems are simple measures to be followed for safeguarding the kidney, said experts at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar today.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has taken steps to start a renal transplant program very shortly. The National Institute is at the doorstep to get the necessary permission from the State Government.

After getting the required permission the much-needed renal transplant programme will be commenced, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. S N Mohanty on the occasion.