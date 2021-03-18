Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called for greater involvement of the private sector in expediting the vaccination programme and also noted that the prolonged pandemic has brought about fatigue and complacency in following Covid health protocols which needs to be overcome.

He was speaking at the meeting convened by PM Narendra Modi today wherein the PM cautioned against resurgence of the virus and flagged Odisha as one of the states which needs to enhance number of RTPCR tests rather than RATS.

The CM submitted that Odisha had performed well in the fight against the virus.”We in Odisha are affected by disasters like cyclones almost every year. Our administrative machinery is well prepared to deal with crisis situations”, he stated.

With the cooperation of people of Odisha we have been able to control the pandemic and limit its damage to a large extent, he said.

While lauding the scientific community for developing vaccines at such short notice, the CM said we need to involve the private sector in the vaccination programme.

We need to be careful as multiple surges of Covid spread is the reality in many countries and as witnessed in many states in India as well, he said.

We cannot go back to the era of lockdowns and achieving herd immunity will be a long process, said the CM.