International Coffee Day: Odisha CM inaugurates Koraput Coffee Café, dedicated e-commerce platform

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the Koraput Coffee Cafe and a dedicated e-commerce platform (Koraputcoffee.org) to promote Koraput Coffee across the globe.

The state government is also planning to set up a number of such cafes across the country, which will help in establishing the brand which is likely to transform the lives of the local coffee cultivators.

Coffee farming is transforming the lives in the Tribal hinterland of Odisha’s Koraput district. Koraput, which is located at a height of 3,000 feet above sea level, is ideal for coffee cultivation due to its cool climate and rainfall. This homegrown coffee is a single origin 100 per cent Arabica coffee that will be competing with the speciality coffee market in near future, said officials.

In just two years Koraput coffee has carved a niche for itself, Patnaik said, stating that The State government has undertaken multiple initiatives for the promotion of Koraput Coffee for the benefit of tribal livelihood.

In addition to marketing of Koraput coffee by Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation of Odisha Limited, the Coffee Development Trust at Koraput has taken up to 300 hectares of new and old coffee plantations.

“I am humbled to be associated with Koraput Coffee since its inception in 2019. Our new product line Tiger Bright is already catching the eyes of everyone. Many international buyers are approaching us for bulk purchases. I am sure this will help our tribal growers to fetch competitive prices.” said Mansi Nimbhal IAS, Managing Director, TDCCOL.

In a major boost to the home-grown Coffee brand, recently, Tata Coffee has agreed to market coffee grown in the Koraput district in national and international markets.

TDCCOL is supporting lakhs farmers and has procured 28,790 kg coffee beans from 193 tribal coffee growers in Koraput in 2020-21. This year Coffee Development Trust at Koraput has taken up to 300 ha of new and old coffee plantations in the district.