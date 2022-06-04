Intense heat to sizzle Odisha till 11 June

The prevailing high temperature in interior Odisha and moderate temperature with high humidity in the coastal region are likely to continue till 11 June after which the temperature may fall suddenly due to the monsoon current, according to SOA’s Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) here.

Intense heat with temperatures hovering between 44 degrees C to 47 degrees C will be experienced in the interior districts during this period while one or two locations in the coastal belt could register more than 40 degrees C, a CEC bulletin issued on Saturday said.

Westerly wind may get strengthened in the Arabian Sea on 10 June and it could extend to the north creating a favorable environment for the onset of the southwest monsoon in the state on 12 June, the bulletin said adding it could extend over the south Odisha districts. Rainfall, however, would be light to moderate due to the weak monsoon current. Heavy rainfall may be recorded at one or two places.

Pre-monsoon rains may commence in the south Odisha districts from 8 June.

The monsoon current may not be strong because no heavy rain-bearing system is likely to be formed over the Bay of Bengal, it said.