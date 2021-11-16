Indian Oil conferred “Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar”

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (Indian Oil) has been conferred the “Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Purskar” for the year 2021, for encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility.

The award was presented by President of India Mr Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 13 November 2021. Chairman, Mr Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, received the award on behalf of Indian Oil.

Three Indian Oil Hockey stars and Tokyo Olympic medal winners, Mr Simranjeet Singh, Mr Hardik Singh and Mr Dilpreet Singh won the Arjuna Award while Indian Oil’s Chess genius and Grandmaster Mr Abhijit Kunte was awarded the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement, during the event.

“I feel elated and privileged to have received the prestigious award on behalf of Team IndianOil. Over the last several decades, we have been actively involved in promoting sports across the country, by recruiting sportspersons, offering sports scholarships to budding sports talents, providing support to rural school children and sponsoring major sporting events. As a socially responsible Corporate, IndianOil, through its scholarship scheme, is tapping into young talent below the age of 19 years and providing the vital support needed to nurture these promising talents into future sports stars”, Mr S M Vaidya said

“This is an acknowledgement of Indian Oil’s continuous focus to promote Indian sports & is an inspiration for us to do more”, Mr Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director(HR), Indian Oil, said.

At present, Indian Oil has 92 recruited sports persons and 167 sportspersons on sports scholarships.