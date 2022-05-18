India struggling with shortage of doctors: Orissa High Court

“Doctors are at the core of our health system. For decades, India has been struggling with a shortage with the latest estimates suggesting that only 0.9 doctors are available per 1000 population, which is far less than the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended minimum of 1/1000”, Justice S.K. Panigrahi of Orissa High Court observed while adjudicating a writ petition.

“The situation is worse in rural areas which are home to 72% of India’s population but are served by only 40% of India’s doctors”, Justice Panigrahi said on 16 May while hearing a writ petition on the filling up the posts of Senior Residents/Tutors in Govt. Medical colleges and Hospitals of the State.

The policy with respect to the Bond Doctors has been amended, relaxed, cancelled, and re-implemented at least ten times since the inception of such policy in 1996. Subsequently, the Post- PG bond doctors also joined the bandwagon in order to rectify the issue of maldistribution of doctors in the State.

At the ground level such doctors face myriad hurdles impeding their motivation to serve in the rural areas. In order to encourage such Doctors, after completion of their Post-graduation, they serve as post PG bond service for 2 years, and in order to infuse fresh motivation, the State Government has allowed to count such service towards the teaching experience of 2 years as Senior Residents (SRs). The Director Medical Education and Training, Odisha vide its notice dated 17.03.2022 modified its Bond conditions, the HC order noted.

This Court appreciates their (doctors) service to the people and fires in the belly to strive high in their vocation, the HC order stated.