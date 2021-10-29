High demand & rising cost of imported coal led to shortage: Union minister Joshi

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi reviewed mining and dispatch operations at Mahandi Coalfields Limited (MCL), with an aim to further enhance fuel supplies to thermal power plants and said CIL has stepped up fuel supply to meet the increased power demand and arrest shortage of coal at thermal power plants.

The shortage of coal at thermal power plants happened due to increased cost of imported coal, he said.

The Minister, while appreciating MCL’s performance in coal production and dispatch, said, “We are trying to further improve coal production and dispatch from the company.”

Joshi inspected mining operations at Balram open cast project in Hingula Area and coal dispatch operations through railway sidings.

Accompanied by the MoS Rail, Coal and Mines Raosaheb Patil Dhanve, Joshi held discussions with MCL and Railway officials at the railway sidings. He emphasized on further reducing turn-around time of railway wagons.

During the discussions, while reviewing coal handling operations at the PPT, the Coal Minister advised officials to fully utilise port facilities to increase coal transportation through sea routes. MCL, the leading coal supplying company in the country, contributes about 25 per cent to the total coal production of Coal India.

During the current financial year, MCL supplied over 94 million tonnes of dry fuel to consumers, registering a growth of about 21% over last year.

Minister Joshi, also laid the foundation stone of a Water Park here at Hingula Area in Talcher coalfields of MCL